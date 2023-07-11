The ticket prices for Pakistan’s 2 matches in the Cricket World Cup starting from October 5 in India have been revealed.

The Cricket Association of Bengal released the ticket prices for the matches at Eden Gardens and the ticket prices were announced by the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Pakistan cricket team has to play 2 matches at Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata

The minimum price of tickets for Pakistan’s matches against England and Bangladesh has been set at INR 800, while the maximum price is INR 2200.

Tickets for the semi-final match at Eden Gardens will be priced at INR 900, while the most expensive ticket will be INR 3,000.

On the other hand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet released the ticket prices for the World Cup.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s match against Bangladesh is on October 31, while the match against England is scheduled on November 12.