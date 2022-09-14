After most individuals returned from their summer holidays, United Arab Emirates (UAE) airfares to Pakistan fell to their lowest level of the year.The information indicates that a one-way ticket from Dubai to Karachi now costs less than 400 Dh (about 26,000 Rs.).

The demand was low due to travel restrictions, and people were worried about getting stuck abroad, according to Raja Mir Wasim, manager of a travel agency with headquarters in Dubai, who noted that the current airfares are still more expensive than they were in the previous two years during the pandemic.

It is important to note that one of the main contributors to the travel and tourism sector in the UAE is Pakistan.According to Abu Dhabi Airports, Pakistan had over 485,000 passengers in the first half of this year.

Pakistan was one of the top 10 destinations for passengers departing from Dubai International Airport during the aforementioned time period, receiving about 1.7 million passengers.

Prior to the Eid vacation in Pakistan, one-way ticket costs from the UAE had risen as high as Dh. 8,000 earlier in July (approx. Rs. 515,000).A South Travels agent had previously stated that costs will start to decline by the end of July and fully back to normal by the end of this September.