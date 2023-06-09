ISLAMABAD: A special event titled “Pakistan China Culture Evening” was organized by China Study Center and Comset University Islamabad. To strengthen Pakistan-China relations through culture exchange Angel Boghdan (first sec. Romania embassy), Miss Chloe Williamson (British high commission), Miss Wang chunping (hero boss technologies),Mr la jie lian (All Pakistan Chinese overseas Youth Federation),Mr. Fan yan Hong (cggc),Miss lin ling li (hero boss technologies) Along with All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation President Aasma Ismail Butt, Chairman Shujaat Ali and other organizations participated as special guests in the event.

Abdul Rehman started the ceremony by reciting the Holy Quran. After that, the national anthems of Pakistan and China were played. The participants of the event were welcomed by Dr. Shams al-Qamar, academic in-charge of Comset University. Event hosted by Miss Rabiya Saif and Mr Izhaar. In the event, All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation and other organizations organized colorful performances to highlight the Pak-China culture, which were highly appreciated by all.

President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt paid tribute to the efforts of the university administration on organizing the wonderful event. And said that organizing events based on the culture of Pakistan and China is a remarkable move. With the help of this, the relations between the two countries will be deeper. Aasma Ismail Butt said that culture knows the art of making a special place in hearts.This is the reason why our federation is also playing a significant role in highlighting the culture of Pakistan and China. At the end of the ceremony, certificates were also distributed among the students whose learning Chinese language.