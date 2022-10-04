LAHORE: Approximately three years old beef weighing 7,000 kg was confiscated by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday.The meat, which was imported from outside of Pakistan, was found in a cold storage area of a hotel.

Investigation by the food authority’s directorate general revealed that it is unknown if the stale meat is halal or haram. Following the inquiry, the authorities seized and destroyed the meat.

Meanwhile, the authorities discovered adulterated food, including chickpea flour, millets, and crushed chillies, following a raid on one of the Sargodha companies.

DG Mudassar Riaz Malik ordered the factory to be locked off and gave investigators directives.