Three troops embrace martyrdom in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI : At least three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and four other personnel got injured in firing opened by terrorists during a search operation in South Waziristan on Sunday night. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists attacked security forces during a search operation in South Waziristan where three soldiers were martyred and four sustained injuries. The martyred soldiers included Subedar Nadeem, Lance Naik Mussavir and Sepoy Salim. Earlier in July, at least four terrorists had been killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan. The military media wing had said in a statement that four terrorists were killed during an IBO in North Waziristan when the security forces were clearing an area. During the exchange of fire with the terrorists, four security personnel were martyred, said ISPR. The martyred soldiers are identified as Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Shehbaz, Rizwan and Raja Waheed