PESHAWAR: According to information released on Thursday by the military’s media affairs division, at least six Pakistani Army personnel chose martyrdom during a battle with terrorists in the nation’s northwest, which borders Afghanistan.

Terrorists and Pakistani military engaged in a firefight in the general vicinity of Dirduni, North Waziristan District, according to a statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Three terrorists were sent to hell as a result of security forces’ successful engagement with the terrorists’ base of operations, while another two were hurt.

ISPR

On 04 May 2023, a fire exchange took place between terrorists and own troops in general area Dirduni, North Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and three terrorists were sent to hell, while injuring another two. https://t.co/t1gktV53xk pic.twitter.com/7CO0aYz5lZ — Eagle Eye PSF (@zarrar_11PSF) May 4, 2023

The six brave men are Havaldar Saleem Khan (age 36; from district Tank); Naik Javed Iqbal (age 37; from district Kohat); Sepoy Nazir Khan (age 26; from district Bannu); Sepoy Hazrat Bilal (age 25; from district Mardan); Sepoy Syed Rajab Hussain (age 22; from district Orakzai); and Sepoy Bismillah Jan (age 22; from district Khyber).

In addition, the military wing stated that a search operation was in progress to remove any threats that were still active and camped out nearby.

Terrorist assaults increased in recent months in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as attacks by the TTP and other outlawed groups against security forces increased.