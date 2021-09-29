ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says E-Challan system has been made functional in the Federal Capital to check traffic violations.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in Senate on Wednesday, he said so far around 23000 E-Challans have been issued and no traffic violations will go unchecked even if traffic police is not physically monitoring traffic signals.

The Minister of State said Smart Cars have been launched for on ground surveillance. He said 94 percent of surveillance cameras in the federal capital are functional. Similarly, air patrol unit has been established for surveillance through drone cameras.

To another question, the Minister said the Islamabad Police have taken several measures to curb street crimes in the Capital. Responding to yet another question, he said Eagle Squad consisting 150 motorcycles, including 510 police personnel has been established on the pattern of Dolphin Force in Punjab to control street crimes in Islamabad.

Replying to a question, the Minister of State said three new small dams are being constructed at a cost of 80 billion rupees to fulfil the needs of the residents of the federal capital. He said the projects are in PC-1 stage.