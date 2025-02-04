The three sisters and six lawyers met the founder of PTI in Adiala Jail, while his wife Bushra Bibi was not allowed to meet him in jail.

The founder of PTI was met by his three sisters Aleema Khan, Uzma Khanum and Noreen Khan in the conference room of Adiala Jail. The meeting with family members lasted for 45 minutes.

The founder of PTI was also met by six lawyers in jail. The lawyers who met included Faisal Chaudhry, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, Fatehullah Barki, Malik Waheed Anjum, Irfan Niazi and Pervez Iqbal.

During the meeting with the lawyers, the founder of PTI obtained details regarding the cases. After a 45-minute meeting, the lawyers left the jail.