CHAMAN: According to a report, three siblings were killed late on Friday night in Chaman, a city in the Balochistan province, when the roof of a run-down house fell.

Details indicate that the roof of a rundown home on Chaman’s Bypass Road abruptly collapsed, burying three children—a boy and two girls—beneath the rubble.

With the assistance of nearby citizens, rescue teams were able to arrive at the scene and remove the deceased bodies from the debris. Later, the dead corpses were taken to a hospital.