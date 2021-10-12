LAHORE: Police on Tuesday arrested three more people in TikToker Ayesha Akram blackmailing case.

The arrests were made after the statement of Rambo, an associate of TikToker Ayesha, who is now being blamed for blackmailing her.

After the arrest of three more suspects in the case, the total number of arrests has reached 11 so far.

On Monday, police allegedly recovered audiotapes involving conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former.

The police recovered seven audio tapes from the mobile phone of Amir Sohail aka Rambo, an associate of female TikToker who was sexually harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Earlier, an audiotape of a telephonic conversation between a female TikToker, who was assaulted at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14, and her associate emerged.

In the 25-second audiotape, Tiktoker Ayesha Akram and Rambo purportedly talk about extorting money from suspects whom the former has identified during an identification parade.

On August 14, the woman TikToker was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan by a mob of nearly 400 men. The incident came to light weeks later after videos of the horrific episode went viral on social media, forcing the authorities to launch a crackdown against all those involved in it.