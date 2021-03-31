KARACHI: Sindh government on Tuesday imposed targeted lockdowns in three sub-divisions of Karachi in view of an uptick in Covid-19 cases there.

A notification said that restrictions have been imposed in the several union councils and residential areas of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg. The quarantine would remain in force till April 12.

The decision was taken as the areas had been identified as Covid-19 hotspots by the district health officer (DHO).

The notification further stated that everyone travelling from the affected areas must wear face masks whereas pillion riding was banned.

Furthermore, all business and industrial activities, along with family gatherings have been banned in the neighbourhoods with instructions to Covid-positive patients to quarantine at home.

The government further said that it would take all possible steps to distribute rations to deserving people living in the affected areas, the notification added.

With 269 new cases, the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sindh climbed to 265,158. Authorities received back a transmission rate of 2.98 percent after conducting 9,030 tests.

The province also reported four new deaths, raising the toll to 4,495, while its recoveries rose by 183 to 255,952. Overall, the province now has 4,711 active cases of the coronavirus