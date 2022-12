Aamir Farooq, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), administered the oath to three new judges on Thursday in preparation for their appointment as permanent members.

The IHC has appointed Justices Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Saman Riffat Imtiaz as regular justices.

Journalists, members of the legal community, and judges of the high and sessions courts all witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.