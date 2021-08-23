ATTOCK: Three persons including an eight-year-old boy died after inhaling poisonous gas in a well in a village near Attock.

According to details, a boy aged 8 was playing when he fell into an open well. Two other persons entered the well to save him but they also fell unconscious due to poisonous gas in the well.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot after being informed and took the trio out of the well and rushed them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Attock where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as 8-year-old Sufian, 33-year-old Majid and 70-year-old Gulzar.