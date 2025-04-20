KARACHI : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a three-day alert for the city as a heatwave is likely to start today (Sunday).The PMD weather report for the city warned that temperature would rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius and the heatwave situation could persist until April 23.

The weather experts forecast sea breeze in the city likely to stop today and temperatures may rise to between 38° C and 40° C. The weather during the day will be hot and dry, and nights are also expected to remain warm, it added.In the light of the intense heat, the PMD has advised people to take precautionary measures.