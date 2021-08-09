DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Armed smugglers riding motorcycles gunned down three custom officials and injured another here on Monday and sped the scene.

According to details, the custom officials were checking the Khyber Pakhunkhwa bound traffic coming from Balochistan at Daraban Road Kulachi Morr when four unidentified culprits stated to be drugs smugglers and riding two motorcycles opened fire at them.

As a result of firing, two custom officials Taj Baseer and Farooq Khan were killed on the spot and two others were critically injured.

The attackers sped the scene of the crime. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where another Farooq Jan also succumbed to his wounds raising death toll to three.

Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the attack and started search operation.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against unidentified culprits and investigation was underway.