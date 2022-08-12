According to Syed Asif Ahmed, general manager of MG Motors Pakistan, the business has a five-year strategy that calls for the introduction of three completely knocked-down (CKD) automobile models, including the HS model, in Pakistan.According to Ahmed’s comments to the Business Recorder, Pakistan is a “highly CKD-oriented market.”

As opposed to fully built units (CBUs), which need to be imported, CKD cars are put together locally.

“I am working closely with the Engineering Development Board.”

Plant equipment has reached in Pakistan despite global logistical challenges, particularly in China following Covid-19 closure and limitations. The general manager told Business Recorder, “We are working day and night to have it functional in the current fiscal year.He made no mention of the additional two CKD types the business will release.

He continued, “We desire to offer Pakistan consumers a variety of options and features in our automobiles.

The form of escape in locally produced automobiles, according to Ahmed, are “considerably inadequate,” but MG Motors Pakistan would adhere to world norms for its CKD models without charging “additional fees.”

According to him, MG is “not in the battle to become biggest player” in Pakistan. Each brand ought to have a 10% to 15% market share, just as everywhere else in the globe, to promote healthy competition.

The general manager urged Pakistan to reach the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asian vehicle markets by utilising its geographic location.