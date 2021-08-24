THARPARKAR: Three more children died of malnutrition and epidemics in Tharparkar on Tuesday.

According to a private TV channel, malnutrition and epidemics claimed lives of three more children in Tharparkar while over 70 children were still under treatment at various hospitals of district.

With recent deaths, the toll during ongoing month has climbed to 44 and overall toll during the ongoing year reached to 384.

It should be mentioned here that during last year, more than 800 children have died of malnutrition and epidemics in Tharparkar region.