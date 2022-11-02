PAKPATTAN: Three brothers were shot dead on Wednesday due to a protracted feud in Pakpattan. Details indicate that the sad occurrence took place in Pakpattan’s 55 SP Chowk neighbourhood.

Three brothers were about to attend a court hearing for a long-standing feud when the suspects opened fire on them, killing them instantly while the accused made off with their lives.

According to police officials, the victims and the accused were at odds on the murderer’s motive in this case. Irshad, Tanveer, and Mumtaz have been named as the deceased brothers.

The three brothers’ bodies have been transported to the hospital for an autopsy.The police said that the city has been blocked off, and they are conducting operations to apprehend the suspects.