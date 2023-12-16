Meta’s new social media app, Threads, was introduced globally in July but wasn’t offered in Europe at the time. Now after 5 months it has finally been introduced in the European Union.

During a post in Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the introduction of the social media platform to Europe.

He said that we are offering threads in more countries in Europe.

Initially, European users will be able to use Threads on the website.

European users will also be able to use Threads without creating a profile, meaning they won’t need to log in through Instagram.

This is called Use Without A Profile mode, during which it will be possible to view posts but will not be able to like, repost, or reply.

Such users will only have one algorithmic feed available, in which they can also search other accounts.

It should be noted that the reason the company did not introduce Threads in Europe in July was due to the European Union’s privacy law.

At this point, Meta also took steps to prevent people from the EU from accessing the threads via VPN.

Threads has close to 10 million monthly users and the company expects its introduction in Europe to increase the number of users of the social media platform.

Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Thread posts will also appear on decentralized networks such as Mastodon.