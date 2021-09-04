LAHORE: Solar Pakistan country’s biggest and only dedicated solar energy exhibition organized by FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. concluded at PC Hotel, Lahore.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Muhammed Akhtar Malik – Minister for Energy Punjab in the presence of Engr. Azaz Ahmad – Managing Director National Transmission & Dispatch Company and Mr. Saleem Khan Tanoli – CEO FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. More than 100 companies affiliated with renewable energy industry showcased their innovative energy solutions and generated business.

Solar Pakistan attracted key industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, distributors and had a footfall of around 5,000 trade visitors providing them an ideal opportunity to get acquainted with innovative and state of the art technologies.

PV+ Magazine cover launch ceremony also took place during the trade show and its cover was unveiled by Minister for Energy Punjab. On this occasion, he lauded the efforts of FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. for taking this step which will facilitate and update the renewable energy industry on both national and international level.

Solar Pakistan Exhibition showcased innovations in the solar and sustainable energy field by offering a unique platform to forge partnerships between public and private sectors to develop solutions for industrial and consumer needs.

Exhibitors appreciated efforts of the organizers FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd. as they were able to meet their targeted trade professionals at Solar Pakistan exhibition and generate excellent business at the trade show.

FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt). Ltd. is determinant to continue its efforts by organizing tradeshows which bridge the gap between industries and their end usersto get maximum benefit from latest technology which transform their lives.