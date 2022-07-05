ISLAMABAD: After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 limitations, the annual Shandur Polo Festival gathered hundreds of local and international visitors to Chitral Valley.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) hosted the three-day festival. In addition to thrilling polo matches, the huge event featured traditional, cultural, and adventurous activities including music and dances.

The most tranquil area, Chitral, draws thousands of local and foreign visitors each year, particularly during the Dhandur and Kalash festivals.

The world’s highest polo field, Shandur, Upper Chitral, is the site of the annual polo festival, which features teams from Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral.

The Hindukush mountain ranges’ celebration offers a breathtaking cultural experience.

This year’s festival, which is conducted every year to encourage extreme sports and tourists in the region, took place from July 1–3 at the highest polo field in the world in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Over the course of the three-day festival, a tent village was constructed with boarding and lodging amenities for both domestic and foreign visitors.