Dubai has undergone significant changes in its travel restrictions and especially deportation laws. According to Arab media, Dubai’s deportation law has been further tightened, eliminating tricks and excuses that were used to avoid deportation.

It was discovered that expatriates who were being deported from Dubai were taking advantage of a loophole in the deportation law to justify their deportation by claiming financial obligations such as fictitious debts.

The Dubai government has introduced a new law that will eliminate this loophole and permanently close all such justifications.

In addition, keeping this issue in mind, Dubai has established a special judicial committee that will review these cases and ensure the strength of the legal system.