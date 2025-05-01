Former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has expressed his regret over the incident of tourists being swept away in a flood-hit Swat River.

Shahid Afridi wrote in a post on social networking platform X that the innocent people who drowned in the Swat River remained helpless until the last moment, waiting for someone to save them, but they had no idea that those responsible for this had other priorities.

It should be noted that 18 tourists were swept away in the flood in the Swat River this morning, the bodies of nine people were recovered, four were rescued and the search for five is underway.

According to sources, 10 people among those swept away in the flood in Swat belong to the same family, the affected family belongs to Daska Sialkot, including Eshal, Anfal, Meera, Aima, Ayan, Nimra and Sharmin.