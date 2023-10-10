Iran was not involved in Hamas’s attack on Israel, but this attack on Israel is irresistible to its army and intelligence: Iranian Supreme Leader

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei says that Iran is not involved in Hamas’s attack on Israel.

According to foreign media, in a televised address on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei praised Hamas’s attack on Israel and said, “We kiss the hands of those who attacked the Zionist state.”

He said that Iran was not involved in Hamas’s attack on Israel, but this attack on Israel is an irreparable defeat for its army and intelligence.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the destructive attack of Hamas has destroyed the important infrastructure of Israel, which is not so easy to compensate.

Iran’s Supreme Leader has blamed Israel for its own destruction.

It should be noted that after the attack of Hamas on Israel, the United States accused Iran of being behind the attack of Hamas, but the American authorities did not immediately present any intelligence evidence of Iran’s involvement.