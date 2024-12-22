RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Syed Asim Munir has said that those involved in nefarious activities against the state, their facilitators and financial backers will be eliminated.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Army Staff today visited Wana in South Waziristan where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the current security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The Army Chief interacted with the officers and men and lauded their unwavering resilience and steadfastness in the face of terrorism, calling the security forces’ men the true heroes of the nation.

He said that the nation is proud of the men fighting terrorism, the martyrs are the pride of Pakistan and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The Chief of Army Staff said that with the resolute support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, together with the law enforcement agencies, will ensure the restoration of lasting peace and stability across the country.

He said that Insha Allah! Terrorism and extremism in all its forms will be eliminated, for which we are determined. The courage, resilience and unwavering determination of the armed forces of Pakistan are the cornerstone of the country’s sovereignty.

The Army Chief described the soldiers of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies as the true heroes of the nation and said that their bravery and selfless dedication are a source of pride for the entire country.

The Army Chief reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to pursue Fitna-ul-Kharij and said that their nefarious activities against the state, their facilitators as well as their financial supporters will be eliminated.