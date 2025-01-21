Senior actress Saba Faisal in a recent podcast called the husband’s decision the foundation of a successful home.

While participating in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, she discussed various aspects of husband-wife relationships and life.

Sharing her mother’s advice, Saba Faisal said, “My mother told me to stay one step behind my husband so that when you need something, you can see your husband’s support, not the open sky.”

She added that to a certain extent, husbands and wives are equal, but Allah has given a special place to the husband. According to her, “those homes are more successful where the man makes the final decision, because women are emotional and cannot make decisions consistently.”

Saba Faisal advised wives to give their husbands the place and respect they deserve. Her words are being commented on and debated on social media, where some agree with her opinion and some disagree.