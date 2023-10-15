If you are using a 9 to 10 year old Android phone, it’s better to replace it, otherwise you won’t be able to use WhatsApp after a few days.

Yes indeed, WhatsApp is ending support for many older Android phones in late October.

After October 24, WhatsApp will be available only on phones running Android 5.0 or later operating versions.

According to WhatsApp’s FAQ page, WhatsApp can currently be used on Android 4.1 or later operating systems, but from October 24, 2023, the messaging app will only be supported on Android 5.0 or later versions. will be provided.

That means WhatsApp support will be removed for all operating systems prior to Android 4.1 or Android 5.0.

WhatsApp said in its FAQ page that when support for an operating system ends, users are notified ahead of time and advised to upgrade.

Note that WhatsApp is constantly improving the user interface and privacy settings, introducing features that are compatible with the latest Apple and Android operating systems.

Well, most of the Android phones still have Android 5.0 or later versions, but there are also quite a few older phones that are using older operating systems.

Android phones generally do not have the option to update the operating system, so such users will need to purchase new phones.

Earlier, WhatsApp ended WhatsApp support for iPhones running on iOS 10 and 11 on October 24, 2022.

For those using WhatsApp on iPhone, devices require iOS 12 or later.

