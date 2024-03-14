The holy month of Ramadan has started all over the world, but the health of the fasting person is also very important for fasting.

Today we will discuss these 4 essential tips for Sahri by which a fasting person can keep himself fit, energetic, and hydrated throughout the day.

How much water should be drunk during Suhoor?

Adequate water consumption during suhoor is very important to keep the fasting body energized throughout the day, several studies have shown that at least 2 liters of water helps to keep the body hydrated during summer fasts.

However, the fasting person should drink this 2 liters of water slowly with breaks instead of drinking it all at once, in addition to eating water-rich foods such as cucumber, tomato salad, and juicy fruits such as watermelon, cano, kiwi during the fast. Helps in keeping the body hydrated throughout the day.

Suhoor food should be light but nutritious, if you eat more food at Suhoor thinking that it will keep you full throughout the day then you are wrong.

According to experts, eat foods that are high in fiber so that these foods give you energy throughout the day, for example, a teaspoon of curd at the end of Suhoor keeps the stomach cool and helps prevent acidity.

Get into the habit of sleeping before Suhoor

Adequate sleep is one of the most important aspects of staying healthy, if you also wake up till Suhoor then give up this habit and during Ramadan adopt the habit of getting up 40 to 50 minutes before Fajr prayer so that you are not only ready for Suhoor. Can also give time to digest food after a suhoor meal.

Experts believe that the human body needs time to digest the first food eaten in the morning, on the other hand, if you take foods during the last 5 to 10 minutes of Suhoor, these foods cannot be digested, so this habit is avoided.

Stay away from spicy foods

Keeping spices, salt and sugar to a minimum in breakfast foods reduces thirst, sodium in foods helps in water balance throughout the body, but when you consume salty foods, water is released from body cells. Which makes you thirsty.

Experts recommend eating apples and bananas at the time of suhoor as both fruits are low in calories and high in essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamin C and various antioxidants that keep a person energized.