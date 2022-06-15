ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ruled that the PTI’s case involving unlawful fundraising for the party not be referred to as a “foreign” funding case.

During the hearing of the case the in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today, PTI’s lawyer Anwer Mansoor raised an objection over the case being referred to as “foreign funding case”.

“We’ve maintained since the beginning that the issue includes illegal funding,” Mansoor added, “yet the cause-list still refers to it as a ‘foreign funding case.”

CEC Sikandar Raja then ruled that the case not be referred to as a “foreign funding matter.”

He did, however, tell Mansoor that his client similarly refers to the matter as “foreign funding,” but that because his viewpoint is correct, the order was passed in his favour.

According to a report, the PTI withheld cash worth millions of rupees from the ECP.

The decision has been made. PTI hid millions of rupees in funds from the ECP, according to a report released on January 4 by an ECP scrutiny committee looking into the party’s finances.

According to the report, the PTI informed the ECP with “false information” on the party’s fundraising. According to the statement, the party received Rs1.64 billion in funds from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs310 million to the ECP, according to the report.

The PTI’s foreign money was audited by the scrutiny committee, which was constituted in 2019. The complaint was first brought in 2014 by Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the party.