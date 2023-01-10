LAHORE: The charismatic personality of Pakistani star Hania Amir and her love of fun draw in a large following. Badshah, a rapper from Bollywood, claims to be a fan of the “Dil Ruba” actor.

The “Pani Pani” singer is shown praising a Pakistani diva in an internet hit video. “Yes I follow her, she is a really clever human being,” Badshah is heard saying in the video in response to a fan’s question regarding his comment on Hania’s post. Additionally, Badshah claimed that Hania’s messages improve his mood because of her vivacious nature.

On social media, Hania’s video mimicking a Netflix episode went viral. In it, she can be heard lip-syncing to the show’s dialogue and saying “Aaj French Lag Rahi Hoon,” as well as speaking the language in French.

A little pure fever? Badshah said in a comment on the video. Hania added her response and added, “A little Spanish too.”