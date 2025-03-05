Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has sent a message to Imran Khan’s JUI-F chief, saying that the founder of PTI has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should tell him that it is time for you to support us.

While holding a press conference in Islamabad along with other party leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, he said that in March 2022, flour was Rs 20 and today it is Rs 100, ghee is Rs 350 to 500 per kg, it has depreciated by 70 to 80 percent, has the income of the people also increased?

He said that due to this economy, society is deteriorating, jobs have completely disappeared from us, China is building two big train lines that will go to Iran and pass through Afghanistan.

The PTI leader said that very high taxes have been imposed on the salaried class, they take taxes from the poor and do not ask the rich much, the law should be our life.

Salman Akram Raja said that our children have lost confidence in Pakistan and are going abroad for their future. PTI founder Imran Khan has said that he should tell Maulana Fazlur Rehman that it is time for you to support us.

After Imran Khan’s message came out, PTI once again started increasing its ties with JUI (F). Sources say that PTI leader Salman Akram Raja contacted the JUI (F) leadership and expressed his desire to meet.

Sources said that the JUI leadership replied that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is out of the country for Umrah. It was agreed to meet after Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s return.

According to sources, the PTI leadership will meet JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman next week.