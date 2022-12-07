LONDON: James Cameron finally gave the sequel to “Avatar,” the highest-grossing movie of all time, its long-awaited debut on Tuesday in London.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” transports viewers back to the enchanted land of Pandora, where in the original movie the indigenous blue Na’vi people fought against human colonists for control of the moon’s natural riches.

In “The Way of Water,” which is set more than ten years later, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, who are now parents to five kids.The “Sky People,” as the Na’vi refer to humans, have returned and are hunting Sully, disrupting their tranquil existence in the paradise-like jungle.

Sully, Neytiri, and their kids migrate to a remote area in search of safety with the oceanic Metkayina clan. They do this because they want to protect their family and their tribe.

The family, whose bodies and skills are more suited to living in the jungle, must quickly learn how to survive while fending off the threat of their approaching enemy.

At the movie’s world premiere, Worthington told , “This was a labour of love spread out over a decade, so it’s amazing to finally be able to share it.”

Saldana said getting her role back as “emotional.”Because Jim had plainly raised the stakes for himself, she added, “it was thrilling, but it was also quite scary because everyone was going to have a completely new task to deal with.”

Kiri, the adopted daughter of Neytiri and Sully, is portrayed by Sigourney Weaver. Dr. Grace Augustine is her biological mother; Weaver portrayed her in the first film.She described the experience as “such an incredible adventure.”

With more than $2.9 billion in worldwide ticket sales since its 2009 release, “Avatar” is the most financially successful movie ever.