AUCKLAND – Pakistan have won the toss and decided to field first against New Zealand in crucial third T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.The match will start at 11:00 am Pakistan Standard Time. The hosts lead the series 2-0 after they registered thumping win in the first two games.The hosts look forward to take unassailable lead in the T20 International series against a demoralised Pakistan. Despite a number of first-choice players unavailable due to Indian Premier League (IPL) engagement, Pakistan, trailing 2-0 in the five match series, seemed vulnerable as they have lost five of their last five completed T20 matches.

New Zealand will be missing “the flying” Glenn Phillips who has been in the spotlight for taking unthinkable catches. Interestingly, Pakistan batsmen have handed out catches in the two games so far – all ten in the first game and eight out of nine in the second.Pakistan, on the other hand, are a depleted side as they are without Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in this format, and without the injured Saim Ayub. The new opening pair of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris have been unable to cope with the pace and bounce in the New Zealand pitches.