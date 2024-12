Pakistan is batting against South Africa in the third One-Day International match.

The final match of the three-match ODI series between the two teams is being played in Johannesburg today. South African captain Temba Bumrah has won the toss and decided to field first. The match was scheduled to start at 5 pm Pakistan time, but the match was delayed for some time due to rain. Pakistan has a decisive 0-2 lead in the series against South Africa.