Actress and host Shaista Lodhi has expressed her thoughts on the marriage of cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed.

In a podcast, the host asked Shaista Lodhi about the marriage of Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed and asked that you know both of them, did you know that they were going to get married.

On this, Shaista Lodhi said that if it was written in fate there is no harm in two sensible people choosing and liking each other to live together.

He said that it was a guess or not, it is our choice, we do not write what is happening in our lives to avoid people, it is not necessary to describe the unpleasant incident that happened in our lives.

Shaista Lodhi said that social media is a very free thing, people have so much free time on social media that they write what their heart wants.

Giving an example, he said that my work is to appear on TV and do a certain work, so judge me by my work but do not interfere in my personal life.