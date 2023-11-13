It seems the IMF will pay us an installment of 710 million dollars, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD”Editor in Chief Pakistan group of news paper and chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show sachi Baat he said that,There will definitely be a reaction to the deportation of illegally staying foreigners, SK Niazi,Reaction is not once or twice but it will keep coming,The country will benefit greatly if the evacuation of illegal resident foreigners is completed, If the army chief has personal interest, the election will be fair and transparent,Whoever gets the favor of institutions is called Ladla,PPP will get tough time in Sindh this time

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program,It seems the IMF will pay us an installment of 710 million dollars, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui,We have fulfilled all the conditions of IMF, The burden of the economy is going to fall on the people of Pakistan,Apart from the stock exchange, there is improvement in any sector,The boom in the stock exchange has gone beyond the understanding of experts, The increase in the stock exchange may be a result of the statements of the Army Chief Political parties do not follow the manifesto on which they come to power

Our exports are 10% of GDP, 21% of Sri Lanka’s, Our tax collection is 7 thousand billion rupees less, The filer is paying more tax, the non-filer is stealing tax, According to the constitution, the education of children up to 16 years is the responsibility of the state, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui said earlier that the crackdown will not lead to a sustainable decline in the value of the rupee,India is our friend not our enemy, Afghanistan is facilitating terrorism, Our army chief is also working for economy and stock exchange, The few hopes that were associated with the caretaker government could not be fulfilled,

Shahid Hasan Siddiqui, a Handi Handicraft business has gone underground for a while,This series must have stopped for a while, but he will come out again and do that work, Our tax collection is the lowest in the region, It cannot happen that the country will start developing with the help of a country, None of our economic decimals are moving towards improvement,

Our commercial banks have given loans to the government, Instead of making people beggars through income sports programs, loans should be given, The money that is being given on political grounds is being wasted, The rulers are afraid that if people come out of poverty, then they will ask questions

Shahid Hasan Siddiqui had said earlier that the drama of increasing the value of the rupee will not last long,If the price of a commodity goes up, there are some reasons behind it, After 9/11, America said that it will help Pakistan to get rid of the debt burden, Economist Syed Zafar Abbas’ talk in Sachi Baat program,It is necessary to be a little educated about the stock exchange, One must know how the stock exchange works, and how profits can be made

The stock exchange is going up, investors should be given more confidence,If the stock market has gone up, it may come down a little somewhere,People had money, they thought it better to buy dollars,

Due to the opening of imports, the dollar has risen a little,With the announcement of the election, the stock market started to improve,Investors have to invest wisely in the stock exchange, Investing in stock exchange and earning profit is easy,