According to the constitution, a new government has been formed, Ali Azad State

I had given a message to Mohsin Naqvi that you can become Federal Minister, Kanwar Dalshad

It happened for the first time that the Finance Minister is not related to PML-N, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

Only certain people were invited in the federal cabinet meeting, SK Niazi

There were also chatter between the participants in the swearing-in of the federal cabinet, SK Niazi

President Islamabad High Court Bar Association State Ali Azad program talk in Sachi Baat

The reservations of political parties and people are still there,

The voting process has been conducted in a very peaceful and transparent manner,

Those who have reservations will have their cases referred to the Tribunal,

Those who prove their case in the tribunal will surely get relief,

In my personal opinion reserved seats were the right of Sunni Unity Council,

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwardalshad’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

If the system is to be carried on, the public interest must be put first,

Basic facts have to be taken into account on reserved seats for women, Kanwar Dalshad

According to the constitution reserved seats cannot be given to any other party

Maybe the 5-member bench of the Peshawar High Court will annul the decision of the Election Commission,

According to the constitution, non-elected members can be appointed as advisers

According to the constitution, a non-elected member is allowed to become a federal minister,

If federal ministry is to be given to non-elected persons, then there is no need for election,

If an objection is lodged in the courts, the appointment can be annulled, Ali Azad State

A limited number of advisers may be appointed in the Constitution,

A person can be made a federal minister under unexpected circumstances,

If any person files a writ we can assist,

Pakistan cannot afford another election,

As the government has the right to run, this government may not be able to run,

The new government became weak and not in a position to deliver a fully independent state

PPP is a politically minded party, Ali Azad State

A government has been formed, it has to avoid being controversial,

If the government gets into conflicts, it will not be able to fulfill the hopes of the people,

Unless the intention is right, nothing will be better, Rayast Ali

Economist Dr. Shahid Hasan Siddiqui’s conversation in Sachi Baat program

If the party does not have its own Finance Minister, then what does it want, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

The party does not even have its own interior minister, then what will it do? Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Pakistan’s security is being played with, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Shahid Hasan said the economy will be hollowed out even by taking a loan from the IMF on difficult terms

The total volume of debts on the country is around 84 thousand billion rupees, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

12 thousand billion rupees have been given loans by banks,

Many forces want Pakistan to default,

If America and China do not support us, we will default,

After a few years of taking IMF loans, the storm of economic disaster will come, Shahid Hasan Siddiqui

Someone tell me whether to follow the manifesto and the constitution or the conditions of the IMF?,

The Federal Shariat Court had given a decision against usury,

Interest is a war against Allah and if you fight against Allah, how will prosperity come?

If the respect for the constitution is lost, the rest of the things remain small, the state of

The whole country saw how the constitution was violated, Ali Azad state