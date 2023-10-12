By God not a day went by when we didn’t laugh or smile, now we have money but still feel sad sometimes: Akshay_Akshay Kumar is currently one of the most successful actors in India who not only gives hit films but is also a rich personality.

In a recent interview given to the Indian media, the Bollywood actor talked about his life and childhood before entering the movies, he said that he did not belong to a rich family from the beginning but he Saw difficult situations too.

The actor said that money used to be scarce in his childhood or youth, but despite that, he lived a prosperous life. Before entering films, the actor spent a long time in Delhi, later he shifted to Mumbai. Akshay said, “In a small house in Chandni Chowk, we lived as 24 people, all of us slept in one room. When we got up to exercise in the morning, we all jumped over each other to get out.”

According to the actor, even after shifting to Mumbai, he rented a small house for which he paid Rs 100 as rent.

He also said, ‘By God, not a day went by when we didn’t laugh or smile, now we have money but we still get sad sometimes, but there was no sadness then. We used to eat dal, rice, cumin, potato and okra to make us happy.

Akshay also shared that his family had a ritual of going to the movies every Saturday and would skip breakfast on that day to save money on movie tickets.

He also revealed that he had failed in class 7 due to which he had to repeat the entire year, the actor said after failing, his father came to beat him and asked him what he wanted to be. To which I replied ‘actor’.

