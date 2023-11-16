Lahore: Senior leader of Muslim League (N) Rana Sanaullah has said that (Q) League is desirous of seat adjustment in Punjab and seat adjustment with them is possible.

Talking in the Geo News program Geo Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said that talks are being held with GDA and MQM in Sindh, and there will be seat adjustments from both parties.

He said that seat adjustment in KP will also be necessary for the success of the election, we will not need seat adjustment in Punjab, if seat adjustment is needed in Punjab, it can be thought of while (Q) League seat adjustment in Punjab. Desired, seat adjustment is possible with (Q) League in Punjab if it is convenient for us.

The League leader said that under the 5-year disqualification law passed by Parliament, Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification has ended.