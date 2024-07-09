No party takes responsibility, blames previous government, Zulfiqar Bhatti

Times have changed now, voters can no longer be given lollipops, senior politician Daniyal Aziz

Senior Politician Daniyal Aziz's conversation in the program "Sachi Baat

PPP wants to get all the benefits of power, Daniyal

PPP is an old party, so it has gone through difficult situations,

If the PPP did not want to take office, it would have given better advice to the government,

The announcement of Unit Free proved that they have no plan,

There is no work towards any kind of reforms or improvements, Mirza Akhtiar Baig

We didn’t want the IMF program to disturb Hoover and create more chaos, the authority bag

PPP is working with the government in a positive way,

Muslim League leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti's talk in the program "Sachi Baat SK Niazi Sayat".

Among the standing committees, PML-N has got only 4 committees,

Standing Committees play a major role in legislation, everyone should play their role,

Politicians say something when they are in government and something else when they are out,

When the chair changes, our words also change,

If the issues are seen in terms of national security, then there should be no personal animosity

In the last 20 years, the politics of turns has been going on in the country, which has sunk the ship

Pakistan is no longer a country where you can get votes by just building a drain road, dear

Times have changed now, voters can no longer be given lollipops, senior politician

People are satisfied now, now is the time to solve the problems

People will not be satisfied with 200-unit roofs,

God willing, if Pakistan defaults, it will be due to IPPs and energy sector

I folded my hands and said that the agreement of IPPs should be renewed on new terms,

It is sad that despite the authority we had, the renewals were done on old terms instead of new terms,

Discos did not increase recovery nor increase revenue,

Here the aura of Awa is spoiled, changing the face will not change anything

Until the system changes, the problems will not be solved, senior politician

We have to see which province has the highest rate of electricity theft,

The rate of electricity theft is low in Punjab, an FIR was registered on every petty thief, In other provinces, the biggest electricity thieves are also free

In provinces where electricity theft is high, load shedding will also be high,

It is very easy to sit on media channels and cook imaginary pulao, No policy is wrong, if the intention is bad, then who can stop the destruction,

Singapore is an example for us how they changed their system,

Our administration has become a symbol of the status quo, senior politician

I spoke of change but a hand was put on my mouth,

If you don’t consider the problem as a problem and hide it, then how will it be solved,

No industry can run on 22 to 24 percent interest rate,

From 2013 to 2018, the conditions of the country were good, then what happened suddenly?

After 2018, the doors of this house were torn down and brick by brick,

There was some reason why the PTI government had to go to the IMF after 2018,

When the PPP government came in 2008, the first thing I went to was the IMF,

We suffered the consequences of the Russo-Afghan war in the form of heroin and Kalashnikovs,

America is suffering the consequences of the Afghan war in the form of economic destruction,

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a very good person, I don’t know how to form his party,