Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project has been abandoned or that construction on it has ceased has been refuted by the FO. During a weekly news briefing, a question regarding the project’s advancement drew the rejoinder.

The reports are intended to mislead the public and spread false information to harm relations between Pakistan and China, according to FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.”None of the reports of a work halt or purported abandonment are true.

In regards to the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project, India is once again producing false and erroneous reports “Iftikhar declared. He said that the authorities had discovered a flaw in the project and had begun corrective action in collaboration with the relevant party, the Gezhouba Group of China.

According to the FO spokeswoman, the Chinese development group has already completed full site mobilization and construction is proceeding without any issues on the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

According to Iftikhar, the FO will not put up with any attempts to undermine Pakistan.He was quoted as saying by the official media that “such measures would fail as all-weather strategic cooperative partners are fully dedicated to strengthening bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries and people.“