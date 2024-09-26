Rawalpindi: The founder of PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that all the leadership have instructions, there is no use in negotiating with the establishment, the more we retreat, the more they crush us, this is the policy of the third umpire, not the establishment.

Talking to the media in Adiala Jail, he said that I have completed one year in Adiala Jail today. I live, in summer days, I used to sweat so much that even the clothes I was wearing were rotten, they don’t know what is the training of a sportsman. It happens.

He said that two atomic bombs fell on Japan and it rose again in 10 years because the institutions of Japan were not destroyed. Three mafia is destroying the country’s future and institutions for its expansion, Hamudur Rahman Commission report sums up that one man destroyed the country’s democracy for his power.

Imran Khan said that billions of dollars were lost in the tragedy of the collapse of Dhaka, there was humiliation around the world, 90,000 were imprisoned and 50,000 Pakistanis were killed, after which the Hamud-ul-Rehman Commission report was hidden, the commission report means that Learn from it.

The former prime minister said that he is calling everyone to protest in Rawalpindi on Saturday. We are not taking permission for the meeting. Along with them Qazi Faiz Isa is one of their players and Sikandar Sultan Raja is another player, the third umpire is their captain who is controlling everything, Qazi Faiz Isa has been protecting us from the oppression of Qazi Faiz Isa. The job was to protect fundamental rights.

He said that our people have been in jails for 16 months without a trial, Mehmood-ul-Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry are in jails despite their illness, Qazi Faiz Isa has not conducted a single judicial inquiry, that is why Western powers are not calling for a ceasefire in Palestine. In order to crush the Palestinians first, these people also want to crush us first.

Imran Khan said that it should have happened that instead of giving power to the party that won, our offices are being raided and people are being arrested. For extension, the person who humiliated Qazi Faiz Isa in the bakery was caught and thrown in jail. They should be made aware and ashamed. Human society is run by morals and not by a stick.

He said that a case of 190 million pounds has been made against us, it has made a profit of 20 billion, it has not been proven till date that it was crime money, I have not benefited from Al-Qadir Trust. It is alleged that in the adjustment of 190 million pounds, you took 450 kanals of land for Al-Qadir Trust, 350 kanals of land belonging to Al-Qadir Trust and 100 kanals of Namal University.

On the journalist’s question, he said that this land was donated by the property tycoon to the trust. Why didn’t they make a trust after being in power for years? If the trust does not work, the land goes back to the donor. The construction of Al-Qadir University was given to Malik Riaz because he had good machinery.

The journalist asked that Rauf Hasan has stated that negotiations with the establishment is a party policy? Imran Khan replied that there is no use of any kind of negotiations with the establishment, Rauf Hasan has misunderstood, I tell everyone that there is no use of negotiations with him, Rauf Hasan came to meet him two or three times in jail but was not allowed to meet him. .

He said that after the meeting of September 8, I have made it clear that we will not negotiate with anyone.

The journalist asked whether there are the same instructions for Ali Amin Gandapur not to negotiate? Imran Khan said that all the leadership, including Ali Amin Gandapur, have instructions that there is no point in negotiating with the establishment. This is the policy of the third umpire and not of the institution.

Imran Khan said that I am not familiar with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, thirty days are left for the appointment of Mansoor Ali Shah, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, to be announced as the Chief Justice. The judge will be the Chief Justice. There is a delay here that while the appointment of Qazi Faiz Isa was announced 3 months ago, I am talking about Mansoor Ali Shah because he is the most senior judge.

The former prime minister said that the judges of the Islamabad High Court received threats, so what did Qazi Faiz Isa do? Qazi Faiz Isa does not even try to be neutral.

Founder PTI Imran Khan said that we will not hold a protest meeting in Rawalpindi on 28th, we are withdrawing our request from the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, we know that they have not given permission for the meeting and will give it even if they do. We will protest outside the city, instead of a rally, we will protest in Rawalpindi on Saturday, our lawyers will also protest outside the Supreme Court tomorrow.