Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Barrister Salman Akram Raja has denied Barrister Saif’s claim of not giving Sehri to Imran Khan.

Talking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Salman Akram Raja said that rumors were spread regarding Imran Khan’s health, a routine check-up was done and he is completely fine.

He said that there is no truth in the talk of not giving Sehri to Bani and preventing him from praying. Regarding the irresponsible statement made by Barrister Saif, Sheikh Waqas Akram has been asked to ask him why there was a need to make this statement.

Salman Akram Raja said that Bani is in jail for the sake of the nation and Khan Sahib has no complaint against the party. Today, we discussed our next course of action and Imran Khan gave instructions.

He said that Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas has been appointed as the founder and Bushra Bibi as his lawyer regarding all matters of the jail. Unfortunately, some people have tried to increase their political stature through advocacy. Faisal Chaudhry has been instructed to hand over all petitions to Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas.

Barrister Salman Akram Raja said that whoever Khan gives responsibility should do politics. Niazullah Niazi has been appointed as the founder PTI spokesperson while Bushra Bibi has appointed her four focal persons.

Salman Akram Raja talked about the opposition alliance. We respect Maulana and want him to join this alliance. Regarding Maulana, the founder PTI has given some instructions which I will convey to him.