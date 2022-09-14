Senior medical authorities have advised against providing “Papaya Leaf Juice” to dengue patients since, instead of healing them, it can create severe diarrhoea which can prove fatal for patients who require appropriate fluids to avoid going into dengue shock syndrome.

This is because dengue patients need to drink enough fluids to prevent going into dengue shock syndrome, which can be fatal.When her carers gave a young dengue sufferer papaya leaf juice a few days ago without consulting doctors, she was in severe condition and on the point of death.

While she was experiencing severe diarrhoea and vomiting, her platelets were decreasing daily.Papaya leaf juice had “absolutely no role” in the treatment of dengue fever, according to interviews with numerous other infectious diseases specialists, professors of medicine, and gastroenterology. It also had no potential to raise platelets in people with dengue viral infections.

They cautioned people not to employ anecdotal therapies like “Totkey” since they could lead to the deaths of certain patients and could cause severe diarrhoea in dengue patients, who need fluid support to prevent falling into dengue shock.

When asked if papaya leaf juice had any “medicinal or miraculous powers” to treat dengue illness, Dr. Faisal Sultan, a renowned infectious diseases specialist and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), replied in the negative.

Dengue patients shouldn’t be administered papaya leaf extracts, advises Dr. Naseem Salahuddin, Head of Infectious Diseases at Indus Hospital Karachi.He argued that since dengue fever is no longer a rare condition, doctors are better equipped to treat their patients with it.

“Papaya lead extract has no business being used to treat or manage dengue illness.”. Absolutely none. In most cases, platelets will increase without the use of medication.According to her, the only way to treat dengue is to offer plenty of fluids and use antipyretic analgesics to lower the fever.

She asserts that this is the dengue virus fever’s natural course, in which the disease’s platelets decrease and then begin to rise without the use of medication.