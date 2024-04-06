Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says that there is no room for further delay on the water project for Karachi.

A meeting on four projects was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which various aspects of the project were reviewed.

Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government and PD WAPDA while giving a briefing to the Chief Minister of Sindh said that the four mainstream works a project worth 126 billion rupees which will be paid by the federal government.

It was informed in the briefing that the construction of camphor is worth 74 billion rupees, in which 80 percent will be given by donor organizations 20 percent by the Sindh government, 50 percent by the federal government and 50 percent by the Sindh government will pay for the lining of the KB feeder.

Murad Ali Shah was informed that there are 8 contract packages of K4 Main Stream, Rs 40.36 billion out of Rs 52.62 billion have been released under K Four Main Stream.

On this occasion, the Sindh Chief Minister said that the four projects have been delayed a lot, and there is no scope for further delay, he will ask the federal government to release funds from PSDP.