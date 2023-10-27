ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has made it clear in blunt terms that there is no possibility of extending the period of evacuation of non-illegal foreigners.

Talking to the media in the federal capital, Sarfraz Bugti said that there are only two days left in the ultimatum given by the government to the foreigners, we have done the geo-mapping and our plan is ready. The caretaker interior minister said that it is not possible for 12 to 15 thousand people to come and go without official documents in any country, there is no place for illegal foreigners after October 31.

In response to a question, the caretaker interior minister said that the security challenge in the elections is very big, but we will deal with this challenge as well.