Shehbaz Sharif first accepted the challenge of debate given by Bilawal Bhutto and then rejected it saying that there is no need for any debate, people have to judge on performance, Nawaz Sharif is not competing with any party but with his own past performance.

He said that debate is not a bad thing but it is not a custom in our country, debate is done, the field and the horse are present and people have to decide on February 8.

Explaining the meaning of honoring the vote, President Muslim League-N said that honoring the vote means that the people voted and Nawaz Sharif served the people.

Bilawal accepted Shehbaz Sharif’s condition on Nawaz Sharif’s debate challenge

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Rawalpindi, Shehbaz Sharif accepted Bilawal Bhutto’s challenge for a debate and said that a gentleman had invited Nawaz Sharif for a debate. If you invite, there will be a debate, there will also be a comparison.

Bilawal Bhutto accepted Shahbaz Sharif’s offer of debate subject to inspection and said in his social media statement that I am ready for debate and inspection. It is also better than the hospital and the treatment here is free despite being the Prime Minister three times, Mian Sahib has not visited Gambit or come to Tharparkar, the infrastructure there will also be inspected and Tharka will be compared with Cholistan.

Bilawal further said that the coal project in Thar, which you and your brothers opposed, provides cheap electricity to Faisalabad, not Karachi. More than 84,000 people of Punjab were treated this year which is proof that such facilities are not available in hospitals of Punjab. have to do.