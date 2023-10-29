Angelina Jolie called stopping the supply of fuel and water in Gaza a collective punishment

The world-famous Hollywood actress and human rights activist Angelina Jolie also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a foreign news agency, Angelina Jolie says that what happened in Israel cannot be a justification for bombing the civilian population of Gaza, a few trucks cannot meet the aid needs of Gaza.

Angelina Jolie has called Israel’s cutoff of fuel and water to Gaza a collective punishment, saying the people of Gaza have no place to go, no access to food, no possibility of evacuation, and no border. There is a fundamental human right to seek asylum by crossing.

The Hollywood actress added that Gaza has a total population of two million, half of whom are children, who have been living under siege for two decades.