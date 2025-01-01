The damage we have done must now be stopped, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig We did not cause the events of May 9, this is the accusation against us, Aamir Mughal I doubt the founder of PTI will take a U-turn on the talks again, Nasir Butt.

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of News Paper and Chairman Roze News Sk Niazi While talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat Program he said that Signing a peace agreement is a good thing, says

There is an uncertain situation in the country, Our country’s money is going out, Corruption in the country is not ending The stock exchange has gone up once again Whenever there are negotiations, one has to leave behind the past and think ahead Forget past mistakes and unite for the betterment of the country.

Udan Pakistan is a roadmap, says Udan Pakistan’s instructions have just been issued The damage we have done must now be stopped, Yesterday, the Prime Minister discussed the situation in the country in his speech, Inflation has decreased by five percent, We have worked very hard on IPPs, IPPs are saving us money

IPPs will reduce the amount of money Corruption in IPPs We have eliminated corruption and theft from IPPs

Our country is facing serious problems Slow internet caused a lot of damage Internet issue will be resolved soon Institutions were attacked during the May 9 incidents .

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Aamir Mughal Tomorrow’s talks will reveal how serious the government is about this, Aamir Mughal We did not cause the events of May 9, this is the accusation against us, Aamir Mughal We want a judicial commission to be formed on May 9, We have great support from the people, We want the country to move towards improvement Founder PTI will not make a deal PTI founder is neither Asif Zardari nor Nawaz Sharif, will not make a deal If we had to make a deal, the founder of PTI could have done it very well, .

PTI founder will not listen to him PTI founder not afraid, Leader PML-N Nasir Butt PTI people say we didn’t do May 9, Nasir Butt PTI founder must apologize for May 9 incidents, says Nasir Butt Institutions were attacked in the nine incidents, Nasir Butt They attacked institutions, Nasir Butt It’s still time to apologize, Nasirbut.

PTI founders initially did not agree to talks, now they have asked for them, says Nasir Butt .

When were the free and fair elections held, Nasir Butt? Were there free and fair elections during his tenure, Nasir Butt? They have now agreed to the talks, Nasir Butt We have no key to release PTI founder, Nasir Butt

PTI not serious about talks, Nasir Butt Why did they come to D-Chowk? If the Judicial Commission is established, they will be ashamed, Nasir Butt PTI should be clear from the first nine months, PTI people brought terrorists during the protest, Illegal Afghans caught in PTI protest, Those involved in May 9 have been punished,

These incompetent people could not get Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join themI doubt the founder of PTI will take a U-turn on the talks again,