Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ruled out any ambiguity regarding his future in the office on Wednesday and accused the media of making exit rumors.

“There is no room for doubt. Journalists like you are the ones who are causing this uncertainty. During a news conference at the National Stadium in Karachi, the PCB chairman informed the reporters, “I know the internal difficulties and nothing is going to happen.

The former batsman claimed that while it has been custom to replace the board’s chairman when a new administration is created, doing so is not required by law or the constitution.He responded to a journalist who inquired about his future, “I am not going anywhere; should I write that on a stamp paper and give it to you?” “I know you guys want me gone since it will give you headlines,” the PCB chairman continued.